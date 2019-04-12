Fred Hewins

May 9, 1935 - April 5, 2019

Manteca

Fred Hewins passed away on April 5th, 2019 in his Manteca, California home. He was born in Kansas City, Kansas to Edwin and Jeanette Hewins on May 9th, 1935. He spent most his life in Pittsburg, California where he lived and went to school, graduating from Pittsburg High in 1953. He was a 1951 Pittsburg High Football Hall of Fame Inductee and also played in the Pittsburg High School band. He joined the Army Reserves in 1954 while attending college at Sacramento State University achieving his BA and Master's degrees. Fred then acquired a job with the Pittsburg Unified School district where he retired. He held a number of positions as a teacher and vice principal at various schools in the district.

Fred was a member of the Pittsburg Elk's Lodge, which he loved and held various positions over the past 50 years. The Elk's Lodge was his passion. When he moved to Manteca, he still made the Pittsburg Lodge his home base, attending meetings and functions until his passing on Friday. Fred touched many lives and we will miss his jokes, soft spoken words and his jolly personality.

Fred is survived by his wife Laura Hewins (Smith), Son Freddy Hewins Jr., Son Bryan Hewins, daughter Victoria, step-son Doug Michaelis, step-daughter Valerie Michaelis, Grandchildren, Jared Hewins, Karl Michaelis, Kraig Michaelis, Paige Schmuhl (Michaelis) and Heather Michaelis.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 26th 11:00am at the Pittsburg Elks Lodge, 200 Marina Blvd, Pittsburg CA 94565.





View the online memorial for Fred Hewins Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary