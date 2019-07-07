Fred Massaro

March 15, 1922 - June 27, 2019

Former Resident of Walnut Creek

Salem, OR - Fred was born on March 15, 1922 in San Francisco to Leo and Agnes Massaro. While a baby, the family moved to Oakland, where he was raised and graduated from Oakland High School. Following the lead of his father, he and his beloved brother Ralph worked as welders in the Oakland shipyards building Liberty Ships in preparation for and during WWII.

Although he and his brother had deferments from the draft, they enlisted in the Army Air Corps during the spring of 1943. Fred served as a bombardier and then a navigator with the crew of a B-24 stationed in England as part of the 8th Army Air Force, 458 Bomber Group. Flying over 30 missions to Germany, he returned home in June 1945. Sadly, Ralph, who was stationed in Guam, died in June 1945 with his B-29 crew flying a mission over Japan.

In 1949, as part of the California Air National Guard, Fred was assigned to Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Florida for a 2-month training on the conversion from the Army Air Corps to the U.S. Air Force. It was there Fred met his future wife, Sarah, who was a 1st Lt Nurse on the base. He married his "little red-haired girl" on the base in February 1950. Fred and Sarah spent 62 years of wonderful married life together mostly in Walnut Creek.

After over 33 years, Fred retired from Crocker Bank (Wells Fargo), where he had worked in San Francisco and at branches in Concord and Pittsburg. He and Sarah enjoyed their retirement years playing bridge and traveling. Their favorite trips were to Oregon to visit their daughters, grandson and great grandchildren. Following Sarah's passing Fred moved to Salem, Oregon to be closer to his daughters and their families.

Fred passed away on June 27, 2019 and is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his brother, his son Ralph, and his niece Janice. Fred will join his wife, son, and brother at Golden Gate National Cemetery on July 9.

Fred is survived by his daughters Treva Hunter of Tenmile, OR and Cindy Massaro and her husband Tom Queer of Turner, OR, grandson Ryan Hunter and his wife Mykal Hunter of Winston, OR, and great grandchildren Whitney and Ty Hunter. He is also survived by friends and family members in California, North Carolina, Oregon, Italy and Germany.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Veterans organization of your choice.





