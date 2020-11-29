Fred NelsonOct. 1, 1939 - Nov. 2, 2020ConcordFred passed away peacefully at home after struggling with failing health due to multiple myeloma. Born in NY, graduated from Valparaiso University with a BA in Theology. He was a Youth Director in Omaha and at Trinity Lutheran Church in Walnut Creek. Owner of Nelson Press & Graphics for 20 years. As a Rotarian for 33 years, he exemplified "service above self". He loved all sports, especially coaching the boys teams, playing golf, and travel. He was devoted to his family, his church and to Rotary. Survived by his wife, Lois, sons Jeff (Tammy), Jamie (Cheryl), Jon (Erica), and 7 grandchildren. Memorials to the Rotary Foundation.