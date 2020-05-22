Fred SundbergJuly 27, 1945 - April 8, 2020Resident of PlacervilleIt is with sadness we share that Fred O. Sundberg passed from this life on April 8, 2020. He was in his Placerville home, where he and his wife, Bonnie, moved ten years ago. He was born in Salt Lake City, UT to Ross and Jane Sundberg and was raised with his two older brothers, Jack (Judy) and Kent (Georgina). While at the University of Utah, he was an active member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, served on the Alta Resort Ski Patrol, and hiked, fished, and backpacked through the high Uinta Mountains. Upon graduation, Fred and Kay married and had two children, Tammi (Dave) Steele and Brian (Jennifer). In his youth, he was also the recipient of the Boy Scouts' Eagle Award. Years into his life, he moved to Contra Costa County where he worked with his brother's company and met and married Bonnie. He spent most of his career (33 years) in Real Estate in Salt Lake City and worked as a broker/agent at both Re Max Accord in Danville and Coldwell Banker in Placerville.He is survived by his wife, children, former wife and his brother, Kent. Also, by his grandchildren, Hunter Steele; Sydney, Bailey and Parker Sundberg. In addition, by his stepchildren, step grandchildren and many nieces and a nephew.Remembrances may be sent in Fred's name to the Bristol Hospice - Sacramento, LLC, 2140 Professional Drive, Suite 210, Roseville, CA 95661. Graveside services will be held later at the family plot in Salt Lake City Cemetery. May he rest in Peace.