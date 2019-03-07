Rev. Fred W. Behrmann, Jr

March 2, 1924 - February 1, 2019

Resident of Pleasant Hill

Fred passed away peacefully among family on Friday, February 1, 2019 at the age of 94. The son of Rev. Frederick and Pauline Behrmann, Fred cherished his early years growing up with his siblings in Defiance, Ohio. In 1949 he graduated from Concordia Seminary in St Louis and married Frieda Meuniet who shared his strong faith and love of classical music. They made their home in Oregon where Fred served as a Lutheran minister in Seaside (Faith) and Gresham (Redeemer) and where they were also blessed with four children.

In 1961 Fred moved his family to California serving as pastor of First Lutheran in Concord for 19 years cherishing many friendships. He retired in 1989 from United Lutheran in Manteca after 40 years of full-time ministry, but continued working as interim pastor for congregations in Mill Valley, Mountain Ranch, and Hawaii. He later married Rev. Virginia (Ginger) Georgulas and supported her ministry. Fred found great joy in reading, music, gardening, and most of all sharing time with his family and grandchildren. He will be lovingly remembered for his special notes to friends and loved ones, and for his quiet strength and compassion for all.

Fred is survived by son James of Gold River, daughter Kristin (Bret) Cary of Pleasant Hill; son-in-law Tim Burman; grandchildren Vanessa and John (Shannon) Burman, Rachel and David Behrmann, Jillian and Matthew Cary; sister Pauline Groerich; sister-in-law Donna Duensing; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Ginger; former wife Frieda, son John, daughter Deborah Burman; brothers Victor and Norman; sisters Esther Bunsold, Alma Pilz, Ruth Behrmann, and Lydia Geiger.

A memorial service will be held at First Lutheran Church, 4000 Concord Blvd, in Concord on Saturday, March 9th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bread for the World (bread.org) or First Lutheran Church.





View the online memorial for Rev. Fred W. Behrmann, Jr Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary