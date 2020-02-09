Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Arlt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Arlt


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick Arlt Obituary
Frederick Arlt
Former resident of Pleasanton
Fred Arlt, 76, passed away January 12, 2020 at Stonehenge Skilled Nursing of Cedar City, Utah. He was born December 6, 1943 in Farmingdale, NY to Frederick and Amy Arlt, deceased. He grew up in Pleasanton, CA and went to Humboldt State University before being drafted to Vietnam. Fred served his country honorably. Fred married Gwen October 28, 1989 in San Ramon, CA. Fred worked for GE Vallecitos Nuclear, in Sunol, CA for 40 years. Fred is survived by his wife, Gwen, sons Jeff of Livermore, and Brian (Temera) of Pioneer, step-daughter, Heather Bradshaw (Michael) of Parowan UT; four grandchildren; Logan, Ciarra, Evan and Leatrice; William (Sharon) of Los Gatos CA; sister Barbara Hartsell of Patterson, CA. Celebration of Life will be held on May 16, 2020. R.S.V.P. [email protected] Donations can be made to the .


View the online memorial for Frederick Arlt
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -