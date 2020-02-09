|
|
Frederick Arlt
Former resident of Pleasanton
Fred Arlt, 76, passed away January 12, 2020 at Stonehenge Skilled Nursing of Cedar City, Utah. He was born December 6, 1943 in Farmingdale, NY to Frederick and Amy Arlt, deceased. He grew up in Pleasanton, CA and went to Humboldt State University before being drafted to Vietnam. Fred served his country honorably. Fred married Gwen October 28, 1989 in San Ramon, CA. Fred worked for GE Vallecitos Nuclear, in Sunol, CA for 40 years. Fred is survived by his wife, Gwen, sons Jeff of Livermore, and Brian (Temera) of Pioneer, step-daughter, Heather Bradshaw (Michael) of Parowan UT; four grandchildren; Logan, Ciarra, Evan and Leatrice; William (Sharon) of Los Gatos CA; sister Barbara Hartsell of Patterson, CA. Celebration of Life will be held on May 16, 2020. R.S.V.P. [email protected] Donations can be made to the .
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020