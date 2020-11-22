Frederick Burkart, Jr.March 18, 1929 - Oct. 28, 2020Resident of Walnut CreekFrederick Jacob Burkart, Jr. made his transition on October 28th after suffering a heart attack. He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, and survived by his loving daughters, Alice Burkart-Roberts (Adrian) of Chico and Elizabeth Burkart (John Van Liew) of Walnut Creek, grandchildren, Amelia Roberts, Cody Van Liew, and Jacob Van Liew, brothers, Bruce (Carolyn deceased) of Cupertino and Ed (Maureen) of Pleasanton, and nieces and nephews in California, Minnesota and Texas.Born in Chicago, IL and the eldest of 3 boys, Fred was an avid reader, photographer, lover of trains, National Parks, humor, and mind puzzles. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Northwestern University in 1950, and his career working with computers spanned from room sized to desktop. During a summer job at Glacier National Park, he met his wife, Shirley and they were married for 64 years. The couple settled in Oakland, California where Fred worked as a Systems Analyst for Matson Navigation. They moved to Rossmoor in 1985.A natural musician, Fred sang in the church choir, played piano, harmonica, and accordion by ear (and with music). He enjoyed hiking and bowling in his younger years and golf with his brother, Ed, in his later ones. He was known for his signature "Fred's Fudge" and delicious scrambled eggs.Fred was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. His honesty, intelligence, strong values, clear-headed wit, sense of humor, business help, and whistling will be missed by all. Due to COVID19, services will be planned at a later date. Donations may be made in Fred's name to The Glacier National Park Conservancy, P.O. Box 2749, Columbia Falls, MT 59912.