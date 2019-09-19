|
Frederick (Freddie) Casper Dull
Resident of Concord
Frederick (Freddie) Casper Dull, 88, passed away on August 2, 2019 at the Veteran's Hospital in Martinez CA. Born on 12/16/1930 in Taft CA. He was the 2nd of 4 children to Henry & Eunice Dull. A career Navy man, Fred spent 30 years as a diver in the EOD Unit. He retired in 1979 & settled in Concord, CA where he was actively involved with the Shriner's organization.
Fred is preceded in death by his parents as well as his wife Adonna Dull and his sisters Barbara (Neil) Glisson & Mary Souter. He is survived by his sister Veda (Richard) Gunter, his children Kathy (Javier) Artigas, Nina (Mickey) McCoy, Laurette McMullen and Laurence (Reba) Dull, his stepdaughters, Suzanne (Ken) Walker, Joan Bekowsky, and Francine Stone. Fred also had many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Freddie's honor as a Memorial gift to the Shriners Organization of Northern Calif., 2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95817.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 19, 2019