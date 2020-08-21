Frederick Douglas Lofton
July 30, 1963 - July 30, 2020
Resident of Seattle, Washington
On Thursday, July 30, 2020, Frederick Douglas Lofton, beloved son and brother, passed away in Seattle,Washington at the age of 57. He was born in Berkeley, California to Jimmy Dale and Mellanese Slaughter. Everyone knew him simply as "Doug."
Doug graduated Cum Laude from U.C. Berkeley (after transferring from UCLA) with a B.A. degree in History and, later, from the University of Texas at Austin with a law degree. At UCLA, Doug was editor of the Black Student Newspaper, Nommo. At U.C. Berkeley, he was a staff writer at the Daily Cal newspaper. Doug became a member of the California and Pennsylvania Bar Associations. He excelled in and taught: Stock Trading, American and World History, African American Studies, and Finance. He was a partner with his mother at the Lofton & Lofton law firm, which emphasized estate planning and Medi-Cal Planning and a founding member of the Solano County Black Lawyers Association.
Doug was an engaging teacher, an excellent lawyer, a passionate podcaster, and a committed historian. He was deeply committed to his students and clients. At the time of his passing, he was teaching History and English. He practiced Elder Law (with an emphasis on Medi-Cal Planning) for more than 20 years. He was awarded numerous accolades and wrote the first book on Medi-Cal Planning, which was positively reviewed in the Los Angeles Times. He was a co-founder (with his sister, Robin) of the Espresso Talk Today podcast show, addressing and analyzing issues and current events affecting African Americans and Black people worldwide.
Doug was preceded in his death by his father, Jimmy Dale. He is survived by his mother, Mellanese Slaughter; sister, Robin Mellanese; nephew, Benjamin Stanton, and numerous cousins. His ashes will be scattered on the Big Island of Hawai'i where he lived for 15 years. The date for this ceremony is still to be determined. His family kindly requests that donations be made to the Equal Justice Initiative (support.eji.org
) in Doug's name. We will always remember his radiant smile. View the online memorial for Frederick Douglas Lofton