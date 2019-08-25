|
Frederick G. Pears
Aug. 10, 1926 - Aug. 15, 2019
Resident of Brentwood
Fred Pears left us this past Thursday, August 15, 2019. He will be missed by so many. An easy man to know and like, he had a generous heart that saw the best in people. His manner was straight forward and open and he met the world with gratitude.
He was born in New York on August 10, 1926 but grew up in San Diego. His mother did when he was 2 so and he and his brother Stanley were raised by his father and father's sister. Growing up he fished, swam in the ocean, played tennis, and worked in his aunt's small store and later a produce market.
He confessed to being an indifferent student. At age 17 he was sick with appendicitis and missed much school time. Rather than go back to school and try to catch up on his studies he enlisted in the Navy. He became a Navy Medical Corpsman and was assigned to a unit of Marines. It was while working as a medic in Okinawa that he lost his leg for which he received a Purple Heart. Many a Marine would credit him with having saved their lives.
While recovering from the loss of his leg he met Lucile Barcomb who was working with the Red Cross. They married in 1946 and had three daughters: Lynne, Rochelle, and Marianne. He eventually got a job at Columbia Steel, subsequently U.S. Steel, and worked there for 39 years.
After 46 years of marriage his beloved wife Lucile passed away in 1992. Four years later he met and married Kayaneh Horton.
Fred was an active man with many hobbies. He liked playing cards: cribbage, bridge, and poker. He took the family waterskiing when they were teens and generally loved being a dad. After his girls were in high school he took up golf in earnest eventually living on a golf course in retirement. At age 70 he took singing lessons and sang in the church choir for many years.
Fred was a deeply religious man. He was a Baptist as a youth converting to Catholicism when he married Lucile.
Fred was 93 when he passed and just shy of his 23rd wedding anniversary. He is survived by his wife Kayaneh Horton-Pears, his daughters Lynne Mischley, Rochelle Pears-Dickson, Marianne Vargas and grandchildren Laurie Witt, Amy Lewis, Lindsay Mahoney and Luke Pears-Dickson.
Donations may be made in his name to Loaves and Fishes of Contra Costa County.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019