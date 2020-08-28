Frederick John SiegelAugust 2, 1936 - August 25, 2020Resident of Clayton, CAFrederick John Siegel – Born 8/2/36 in Newark, NJ, died peacefully at his home in Clayton, CA on 8/25/20. Fred served 11 years (1959-1970) in the U.S. Army and U.S Army Reserve National Guard (SRF). He achieved the rank of sergeant first class and held the duties of PSG E7 M48 tank driver, tank commander, and senior drill sergeant. In Jan, 1971 he was transferred by his employer to Northern CA and settled in Clayton. He was the owner/operator of Mountaire Garden Supply (1979-1994). During retirement, he proudly served as a volunteer at Kaiser Hospital in Walnut Creek, California. He married Carol Darras on 8/17/58 and had three children, Virginia, Fred, and Mary Ellen, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He had an interesting and eventful life and a wonderful wife and family – and was much blessed by God. A private service will be held on Sun., Aug. 30.