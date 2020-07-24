Frederick KaoJanuary 23, 1954 - July 9, 2020Resident of San Leandro, CAFrederick Kao, age 66, passed away on July 9, 2020, surrounded by family. As the youngest son of the late York Ming Kao and late Anna Kwock Kao, Fred was born in Oakland, CA on January 23, 1954. He is survived by his wife Anna Sanchez Kao of San Leandro and two children, Frederick Y. S. Kao of San Leandro and Hillary K. J. Kao of Sacramento. Some of his hobbies included grilling, fishing, and hunting. He devoted his life to his wife, children, and the Masonic craft. Fred followed in his father's footsteps, becoming a Freemason in 1982. He was an active Freemason and a Past Master of San Leandro Lodge #113, a member of Crow Canyon Lodge #551, and Templum Rosae Lodge #863. Fred was also a member of the Siminoff-Daylight Chapter #163 of Royal Arch Masons, AAHMES Shrine, Past President of the Chinese Acacia Club, and a 33rd degree member of the Oakland Scottish Rite. Fred served as a Masonic leader for over three decades. He was on the Temple Properties Committee for the California Grand Lodge, a Past President of the Oakland RiteCare Childhood Language Center Board of Directors, a Past President of the Past Masters Association of Alameda and Contra Costa Counties, a member of the DeMolay International Legion of Honor, and the Personal Representative of the Oakland Scottish Rite. In 1992, Fred served as Grand Sword Bearer for the Grand Lodge of California and was nominated as the 2020 Junior Grand Warden recommendee for the State of California. He lived a full life with his family and many friends. Those close to Fred knew he was always a happy guy, joking around, and willing to lend a helping hand. Masonic memorial services will be postponed until further notice due to COVID-19. Donations may be made in Fred's memory to the Chinese Acacia Club Scholarship Fund, 1547 Lakeside Drive, Oakland, CA 94612.