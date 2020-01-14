|
In Loving Memory
Frederick Maria
Jan 16, 1932 - Dec 26, 2019
Fred Maria, age 87, died peacefully at his home in Crockett, CA on December 26, 2019 after a brief illness. Fred was born in Eckley, CA and was the youngest of five children born to Antonio and Mary Maria (Mariante) who came to America from Portugal in 1925.
Fred is survived by his wife, Patricia, of 63 years, his children Richard (Kristine), Kelly, Ronald (Alisa), grandchildren Kimberly, Michael (Jennifer), Alexandra (Cal), Chelsea, Tia, Tessa, Daniel and great grandchildren Mariah, Ciam and Anthony.
Fred served in the Military (Army) 1951 - 1954. Fred served community 30 years as a Deputy Sheriff for Contra Costa County. After retirement at 30 years of service, Fred went to work at the Alameda Naval Aviation Depot in 1986. After 10 years there, Fred worked at the US Marshal's Office in San Francisco finally retiring for good in 2006.
Fred also served his local community volunteering as a baseball coach, Boy Scout Master, and Commissioner for the Crockett Fire Department.
Fred was a loving husband, father and grandfather who spent a great deal of his time with family. He was always there for those in need. Fred will be deeply missed by all that knew him.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Fred's honor at the Crockett Community Center at 12:30 PM on January 21, 2020. A private service will be held for immediate family at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Cancer Research/Charities.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 14, 2020