Frederick SenaMay 31, 1934 - October 12, 2020Resident of Martinez, CAFrederick Sena passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Oct. 12th after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Fred was born in Chicago and was a long time resident of Martinez, California. Fred was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He earned his structural engineering degree from the University of Illinois and an MBA from the University of San Francisco. Fred was a structural engineer for over 60 years as a principal of Frederick Sena and Associates and later Robinson/Sena Engineering. Fred was an avid handball player and enjoyed traveling the world with Annette, his beloved late wife of 22 years. Fred was a wonderful brother, father, uncle and grandfather and he was always there for his family and friends. One of Fred's finest qualities was that he never met a stranger. His martinis were legendary and enjoyed by many. Fred is survived by his son Cris Sena of Lafayette, his daughter Jenny Encelewski of Folsom, his sister Joan Taranto of Henderson, NV, 4 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Fred will be interred with his wife at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon. A funeral mass will be held at the St. Perpetua outdoor pavilion on Friday, October 23rd at 2:00 p.m. A celebration of life will be held following mass.