Frederick Wayne ScarboroughOctober 17, 1935 - June 9, 2020Resident of Antioch, CA.Frederick Wayne Scarborough (84) died on June 9, 2020 in Antioch, California. He was born on October 17, 1935 in West York Township, Canada to Frederick and Catherine Scarborough. At the age of 10 he and his family immigrated to the United States and settled in Boron, California. He graduated from Colton High School in Colton, in 1955.In 1958 Wayne met Carol Peterschmidt in La Crosse, Wisconsin, when his brother Garry married one of Carol's best friends. At that time Wayne was in the Army. They corresponded by letter for two years and when he got out of the Army he went to La Crosse and proposed. They married on July 29, 1961 at St. James the Less Catholic Church in La Crosse and drove across the county in Wayne's MG to begin their new life together in California. They have four children, John, Sabrina, Mary and Peter.The day after he graduated from high school, Wayne started working in the mines for US Borax. He eventually became an electrician, moved the family to Northern California and worked for the San Joaquin Fiberboard plant (later it became Louisiana Pacific and then Gaylord) until his retirement in January 2000.Wayne enjoyed playing golf and did so most of his adult life. He was proud of his many golf trophies and particularly enjoyed playing with his Senior Golf League buddies at the Lone Tree Golf Course in Antioch.Wayne is survived by Carol, his wife of 58 years, children John (Michelle), Sabrina (Peter) Yray, Mary (Kurt) Peterson, and Peter (Amy), grandchildren, Paige (Rich), Sarah (Tom), Julie, Pierson, Sophia, April and Teresa, his sister, Jolyen Craig and sister-in-law Fran Herschman, nieces Jeanne McCrea, Lori Davis, Jannelle Borgardt, Teresa Fike, Tracy Scarborough, and nephew Jim Scarborough. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Catherine, his brother Garry, his brothers-in-law, George Craig and Edwin McCrea, and sister-in-law Maryann McCrea.Wayne was a quiet man that made his love for his family known by the things that he taught them and the examples he set. He will be remembered for being generous with his time, helping anyone that needed it. We will miss him more than words can express. Memorials can be made to Holy Rosary Church in Antioch, CA. Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, a private family burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery.