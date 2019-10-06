|
Fredericka "Fritzi" Hansen
Jan. 3, 1930 - Sept. 27 2019
Walnut Creek
Fredericka "Fritzi" Trutner Hansen died peacefully in her home surrounded by family. She was three months shy of her 90th birthday.
Fritzi was preceded in death by her son Dougie who died tragically in 1968, as well as her wonderful husband of 63 years Douglas C. Hansen. She is survived by her three loving daughters Evelyn Kerr-Hansen, Fredericka Claire Hansen and Claudia Hansen Wentworth.
Fritzi was blessed with 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren who adored her, as did everyone who ever met her. Fritzi earned her degree in Political Science from UC Berkeley in 1952 and remained interested in politics her entire life. She was a sister of the Pi chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma and was a feisty, strong willed, beautiful soul who did not hold back when she saw injustices. She held the ideals of equality and unconditional love and always had her door open for anyone in need. Fritzi was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will never be forgotten by her family and many, many friends.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019