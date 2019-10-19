|
Fredric Dale Cochran
April 23, 1939 - June 10, 2019
Resident of El Sobrante, California
It is not uncommon to hear people say, I would like to die in a beautiful place, with my loved ones, and slip away peacefully.
On June 10, 2019, while vacationing in Portugal with his wife, daughter and life-long friend, Fred excused himself from a family card game for a nap - after enjoying a great day touring the island of Terceira and died peacefully in his sleep.
Fred leaves behind his wife, Mary, who was his high school sweetheart and best friend; daughters Daina Pearson and Malisa Burkhart and her husband Eric; granddaughters Kelly and Lauren Pearson; and a multitude of extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Fred was gregarious, had a generous spirit, and infectious laugh. He graduated El Cerrito High School, served in the U.S. Army, then worked in sales most of his life. Above all else, Fred was a devoted husband, father and friend. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially free diving on the California coast for fish and abalone, was a proud member of AA for 39 years, and loved traveling, music, and playing the ukulele.
A memorial service will be held at St. Callistus Church at 11am on November 2nd - with a Celebration of Life Gathering immediately following at the Hope Church hall on May Road in El Sobrante.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 19, 2019