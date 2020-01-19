|
|
Gaeton Joseph Panfili
Resident of Lafayette
Gaeton Joseph Panfili ("Sonny") passed away peacefully on December 22, 2019, in an assisted living facility in Concord, CA.
Sonny was born on October 26, 1936 in Monterey, CA, to Adolph and Barbara Panfili, and was the younger brother to his only sibling, Beverly Littorno, that preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Diane Panfili, with whom he celebrated 57 years of marriage.
Sonny was a proud and loving father to his two children Dean Panfili of Cromberg, CA, and Dana Ewing of Lafayette, CA, as well as his six grandchildren Taylor Ewing, JJ Ewing, Ashley Ewing, Tyler Ewing, Brooke Panfili and DJ Panfili.
Sonny spent his early childhood years in Monterey, Nichols and San Francisco, where his father was a commercial fisherman, before moving to Lafayette after his parents opened "The Crab Shack" there in 1945, which later moved and became known as the Lafayette Seafood Grotto. Sonny attended Acalanes High School where he played basketball and ran track. After high school he enlisted in the Navy where he served his Country for four years before returning home and going to work. Sonny always valued hard work and often held multiple jobs at the same time working for the likes of Dow Chemical and Aerojet while also attending San Francisco State University. Ultimately, he decided that being a restaurant owner where he and his wife bought into a partnership with his parents was the job that most suited his personality and it is the career path that really defined his persona.
Sonny successfully built the Lafayette Seafood Grotto into a familiar East Bay Area landmark restaurant and one of the largest retailers of fresh Dungeness Crab on the West Coast. He was a familiar face behind the fish market counter often hovering over the steamy crab pot while cooking live crabs or running around inside the restaurant hosting, bartending or whatever else was necessary on a busy Friday night. The Lafayette Seafood Grotto was an enormous part of Sonny's life, but he had many other interests that also kept him busy. He loved spending time with family, coaching and watching his kids play sports, hunting, playing basketball, boating/water skiing and he became an avid snow skier later-on in his life. He was always a big kid at heart and forever loved being around young adults especially when it involved coaching and supporting their athletic endeavors.
Unfortunately, in 1985 while out on the Delta with his son and his son's friend water skiing, Sonny was in a tragic accident that left him in a coma for 6 months and ultimately severely handicapped. However, he still had that same radiant smile and warm personality that endeared him to so many for all of the years that followed, and he will be sorely missed.
Please join us for a celebration of Sonny's life at 11am on February 23, 2020 at Boundary Oak Country Club, 3800 Valley Vista Rd., Walnut Creek.
View the online memorial for Gaeton Joseph Panfili
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020