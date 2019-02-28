Gail Ann Vetter

November 9, 1951 ~ February 22, 2019

Resident of Pinole, California

Gail passed away peacefully on February, 22, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones at her home in Pinole. She was born in San Francisco, California, on November 9, 1951 to Edward and Rena Alessandri.

Gail retired in 2011 from PG&E after 40 years of service as a legal secretary. She was an avid golfer, a true S.F. Giants fan, and loved to travel with her family.

She was the author of Audience of One Ministries. Gail was a loving wife, devoted sister. She will truly be missed by many.

Gail is survived by her husband of over 20 years, Pastor Ronald Vetter of Pinole, California; her nephew, Anthony (Negin) Alessandri of Kaneohe, Hawaii; her niece, Lisa Alessandri of Kaneohe, Hawaii; her sister-in-law, Cindy Alessandri of Fairfield, California; her sister-in-law Delores Rush of Pinole, brother-in-law Lloyd Norman (Jeannie) of Grass Valley, her brother-in- law Jerry Vetter (Patti) of Olympia,Washington, and brother-in-law C.J. Norman (Joyce) of Rockford, Illinois.

A Celebration of Christian Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Wilson & Kratzer Mortuary 455 24th Street, Richmond, Ca. 94804, 510-232-4383. Graveside service to follow at Rolling Hills Memorial Park 4100 Hilltop Drive, Richmond, Ca. 94803.

Gail loved Jesus and was dedicated to the service of the Lord as she ministered by her husband's side.

She will be greatly missed here but will be present with her Lord!

A reception will follow immediately after graveside at: Anchor of Tabernacle Church 2706 17th Street, San Pablo, Ca 94806. 510-590-1589





