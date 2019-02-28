East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson & Kratzer Civic Center Chapel
455 24th St.
Richmond, CA 94804
510-232-4383
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilson & Kratzer Civic Center Chapel
455 24th St.
Richmond, CA 94804
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Vetter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Ann Vetter


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gail Ann Vetter Obituary
Gail Ann Vetter
November 9, 1951 ~ February 22, 2019
Resident of Pinole, California
Gail passed away peacefully on February, 22, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones at her home in Pinole. She was born in San Francisco, California, on November 9, 1951 to Edward and Rena Alessandri.
Gail retired in 2011 from PG&E after 40 years of service as a legal secretary. She was an avid golfer, a true S.F. Giants fan, and loved to travel with her family.
She was the author of Audience of One Ministries. Gail was a loving wife, devoted sister. She will truly be missed by many.
Gail is survived by her husband of over 20 years, Pastor Ronald Vetter of Pinole, California; her nephew, Anthony (Negin) Alessandri of Kaneohe, Hawaii; her niece, Lisa Alessandri of Kaneohe, Hawaii; her sister-in-law, Cindy Alessandri of Fairfield, California; her sister-in-law Delores Rush of Pinole, brother-in-law Lloyd Norman (Jeannie) of Grass Valley, her brother-in- law Jerry Vetter (Patti) of Olympia,Washington, and brother-in-law C.J. Norman (Joyce) of Rockford, Illinois.
A Celebration of Christian Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Wilson & Kratzer Mortuary 455 24th Street, Richmond, Ca. 94804, 510-232-4383. Graveside service to follow at Rolling Hills Memorial Park 4100 Hilltop Drive, Richmond, Ca. 94803.
Gail loved Jesus and was dedicated to the service of the Lord as she ministered by her husband's side.
She will be greatly missed here but will be present with her Lord!
A reception will follow immediately after graveside at: Anchor of Tabernacle Church 2706 17th Street, San Pablo, Ca 94806. 510-590-1589


View the online memorial for Gail Ann Vetter
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilson & Kratzer Civic Center Chapel
Download Now