|
|
Gail Anne Dye Morley Sherwood
September 18, 2019
North Bay, CA
Gail, age 74, passed on leaving behind her husband of 34 years, Richard, two daughters Michelle and Natasha (Rob), 3 grandchildren (Aaron, Caitlyn and Sophia and 1 great-granddaughter (Olivia), sisters Beverly and Sharon and multiple nieces and one nephew. Her creative and colorful way of enjoying the magical gifts life has to offer will continue to blossom and spread in everyone she touched. Gail was one of a kind and she will be dearly missed.
View the online memorial for Gail Anne Dye Morley Sherwood
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 25, 2019