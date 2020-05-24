Gail BishoppMay 14, 2020RodeoGail Bishopp passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. Gail is survived by her High School Sweetheart of 62 years "Bill" Arthur W. Bishopp, her son William Bishopp, daughter Lori Scolari, Brother Raymond Allen Reynolds, sister Darlene Benavidez, Grandsons Gino Scolari Jr., and Max Scolari, and great-Granddaughter Eva Scolari.Gail was one of the original founders of the Pinole tennis club. Tennis was her great joy and she made the best friends there anyone could ask for. The only thing that could compete with her love for tennis was her her love for her cats. Gail was a Great Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. We will miss her dearly"Play on Mom!"