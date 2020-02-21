|
Gail Garcia
Feb. 5, 1940- Feb 18 2020
Concord, CA
Gail Garcia, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully on Feb. 18, surrounded by her family, after a brief battle with cancer. Gail was born in Tacoma, Washington and moved to CA at an early age. After her 40 year career with Safeway, she enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and her animals. She was an active member of the Pleasant Hill Senior Center, was an avid 49er and Giant fan and loved working in her garden. She will be greatly missed by her 2 children, Gary Garcia, her daughter Julie Scott (Bryan), grandchildren Amber Guidotti, (John) Candice Zavala, Alexander and Andrew Garcia, and great grandchildren Alissa Zavala and Jacob Guidotti. Gail is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Garcia. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, in Gail's memory, to the Richmond Rescue Mission or your favorite animal charity. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Gail's home at 1:00pm.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 21, 2020