Gail Lee HutchensSeptember 20, 1938 - June 7, 2020Resident of Brentwood, CAOn Sunday, June 7th 2020, Gail Lee Hutchens, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 81. Gail was born in Cleveland, Ohio on September 20th 1938 to Martha Lou Overstreet and Roy deWitt Bender.Gail endured a difficult childhood, but was determined to persevere. She was a brilliant woman, intelligent, hard-working and an amazing provider. She married the love of her life, Guy Hutchens on Valentines Day, 1960. She worked her way up through the ranks at PAC Bell, (now AT&T) from an operator to one of the top experts in the world on disaster preparedness. She was part of the development of 9-1-1 and designed and implemented disaster plans for cities all across the United States. Gail was a avid gardener, she and Guy created a beautiful garden at their home in Brentwood, where not only the beauty prevailed but wildlife as well. Gail was a loving, kind and generous grandmother to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gail will be remembered as an outstanding friend, no matter what the circumstances, Gail Hutchens was the person you knew you could count on. She and Guy loved to travel and they loved to dance and enjoy their lives together, it was obvious they relished their retirement. Over the last 5 years Gail was stricken with Alzheimer's and Guy cared for her until his passing in 2019. Gail was preceded in death by Guy and her parents and her niece, Teresa Lee Tidwell. She is survived by her children; Douglas Hutchens of Martinez and daughter in law, Brandy Hutchens and granddaughters, Brianna and Julia. Her daughter, Gail Luann (Victor) Aiello of Brentwood, and two grandsons, Brian (Morgan) Aiello of Brentwood and her great-grandson, Daegan, and great- granddaughters, Jayden and Kailyn. She is survived by her grandson, Eric Aiello of Brentwood. Gail is survived by her daughter, Lani (John) Cartwright of Yreka, and her grandchildren, Trevor (Heather) Phillips of Mt. Shasta and Caleb, Kimberly and Zöe Cartwright and great grandchildren, Trevor Burton, Jr. and McKenzie Rae Phillips. Gail is survived by her son, Steven (Deanna Austin) Hutchens and granddaughter, Angel Lee Hutchens. Gail is survived by her sister, Bev (Ken) Hardwick of Stockton, and her children, Carlos M. (Chantal) Tidwell Jr., Joy Tidwell and Marti Tidwell, and her cousin, Sheila (Vic) Jazbec of Hilton Head, South Carolina.A private family gathering in her honor was held at the home of Doug Hutchens.