Gail Shea
Dec. 30, 1952 - Feb. 18, 2019
Albany, CA
Gail Hynes Shea passed away on Monday February 18th. Born and raised in Alameda, CA, she settled in Albany and worked as a technical editor for over 30 years. She is survived by her husband of 34 years Jeff, and her three sons John, Kevin, and Brian. Friends and family are invited to her Celebration of Life at Northbrae Community Church in Berkeley on Sunday, March 3rd, 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 26, 2019