Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Northbrae Community Church
Berkeley, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Shea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Shea


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gail Shea Obituary
Gail Shea
Dec. 30, 1952 - Feb. 18, 2019
Albany, CA
Gail Hynes Shea passed away on Monday February 18th. Born and raised in Alameda, CA, she settled in Albany and worked as a technical editor for over 30 years. She is survived by her husband of 34 years Jeff, and her three sons John, Kevin, and Brian. Friends and family are invited to her Celebration of Life at Northbrae Community Church in Berkeley on Sunday, March 3rd, 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM.


View the online memorial for Gail Shea
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.