Gale E. Martin
1931 - 2020
Gale E. Martin
Sept. 23, 1931 - Nov. 9, 2020
Resident of Antioch, CA
Longtime Antioch resident, Gale Martin passed away peacefully at his home with his loving wife of 65 years by his side. He is survived by his wife Barbara Martin, devoted children Russ and David Martin, daughter Lori Short, brother Dick Martin, and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in memory of Gale Martin to St. John's Lutheran Church 1360 Tregallas Rd., Antioch, CA. 94509.


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 20, 2020.
