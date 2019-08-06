|
|
Galen Clem Fitzhugh
April 16th 1936- July 28th 2019
Resident of Martinez Ca
Galen passed away at the age of 83,surrounded by his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. A resident of Martinez for over 70 years. Galen was survived by his three daughters ,Kim Thomas(Steven), Gayle Aguilar and Teri Fitzhugh(Steve) all from Martinez. Galen had 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and one on the way.
Galen was the owner of Duarte & Witting, Inc.,Chrysler-Plymouth of Martinez for over 30+ years he also owned MTZ Auto Repair for 5 years before retiring.He enjoyed camping and spending time with family and friends.He will be missed by all who new him.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at Creekside Church 444 Fig Tree Ln, Martinez, CA On Saturday August 17, 2019 at 11:00am Celebration of life will follow, location TBA
View the online memorial for Galen Clem Fitzhugh
Published in East Bay Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019