Galen Edward Burgstaller
Resident of San Diego
Galen Edward Burgstaller completed his work on earth and was called home on February 4, 2020. He died suddenly, surrounded by friends who loved him. Galen's passing leaves a hole in the heart of his family and many friends he met along his journey.
Galen was born on July 21, 1990, in San Francisco, California, to Stephen and Cristina Burgstaller. He grew up in Martinez and resided in San Diego. Galen was a student at the University of San Diego where he was studying Accounting and looking forward to graduating this year. He had a job lined up in finance banking for a small investment firm where he was an intern.
In Galen's short life he lived big! Admiring the architecture of Gaudi in Barcelona, listening to music at the Sziget Festival in Budapest, chugging beer in Munich, perfecting his Spanish in Argentina, and attending a wedding in India were among the many adventures he experienced.
Galen was an exceptional athlete and avid sports fan. He followed Manchester United, the Oakland Raiders, and Golden State Warriors. His favorite player of all-time was his son Jaeden, a rising basketball star. Galen was always proud of Jaeden's accomplishments both on and off the court. A huge fan of music, he was especially fond of hip hop, Tupac, and Chris Brown. From a young age Galen's affinity for reading and learning, led him to books like The Odyssey and Art of War. He found beauty in everything and took time to enjoy the small things.
An academic, Galen made lifelong friends and left lasting impressions on all individuals he met throughout his student career, which took him from St. Catherine of Siena, Alhambra High School, DVC, Foothill College, Mesa College, and finally University of San Diego. Galen's willingness to help a friend made him loved by all who were lucky enough to call him brother.
As a loving father, Jaeden was foremost the focus of his efforts. Galen was always striving to better himself through education for his son, wanting to make him proud and support Jaeden in his life journey.
Galen is missed by his three brothers, Derek, Nolan, and Corey. Galen was proud of his brothers and always let them know how much he loved and admired them. Galen relished the role of big brother providing guidance, encouragement, and unconditional support.
Always the life of the party, Galen's bright light beamed not on himself but illuminated everyone around him.Though Galen has no more to give us here on earth, we know he will continue to shine his light upon us from heaven above.
Galen is survived by his son Jaeden; parents Stephen and Cristina; siblings Derek, Nolan, and Corey; grandparents Lorenzo and Zenaida Gueco; aunts and uncles Emerenciana and Daniel Amen; Lorenzo (Zoe) and Sim Gueco; cousins Jessica, Gabriel, Jeremy, Pollux, Camden, and Zakiah; and many more extended family and friends.
Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life. Viewing on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 5:30-8:00 pm at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1965 Reliez Valley Road, Lafayette. Funeral service at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 606 Mellus Street, Martinez. A Memorial Scholarship Fund for his son Jaeden Burgstaller-Woody will be available soon.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 12, 2020