|
|
Galen S. Rothman
1943-2019
Oakland
Galen S. Rothman, 76, passed away at her home on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Galen was born on February 7, 1943 in Seattle, WA to Leo and Zella Short. An accomplished golfer and skier, she lived in the Bay Area for more than 40 years. Galen was a graduate of Tulane University. Galen is survived by her nephew Michael Short of Washington, DC, her niece Rebecca Short of Houston, TX and her cousin Bill Ashley of Anacortes, WA. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Rothman of Oakland and her brother Philip C. Short of Houston. Galen was laid to rest Saturday, April 6, in Houston near her brother and parents at Memorial Oaks Cemetery. Family and friends will celebrate her life on Thursday, April 11, at Sequoyah Country Club in Oakland at 3:00pm.
View the online memorial for Galen S. Rothman
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 11, 2019