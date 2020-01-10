Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
the Methodist Church
Brentwood, CA
Galen S. Tidrick


1933 - 2020
Galen S. Tidrick Obituary
Galen S. Tidrick
Brentwood
Galen S Tidrick of Brentwood, California passed away 12-19-2019. He was born in Motley, Minnesota on 12-25-1933. Galen graduated from Park Rapids High School and received a Bachelor's Degree from MacPhail College of Music/University of Minnesota, later receiving a Masters from Western State University in Colorado. Galen taught Instrumental/Vocal Music in Minnesota, Montana, Colorado and at the Mountain Diablo system in California. He and his wife Edith operated a U-Pick Cherry Orchard for 30 years in Brentwood, California. He is survived by his wife Edith Tidrick, his son Tom Tidrick and wife Marlyn, 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and his sister Carolyn Lempola. A Celebration of life will be held on 01-18-2020 at the Methodist Church in Brentwood at 2:00 PM
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hope House of Brentwood or .


Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 10, 2020
