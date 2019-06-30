Garrett Michael Storms

July 22, 1991 - June 22, 2019

Alamo

Garrett Michael Storms, age 27, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was born July 22,1991 in Walnut Creek, CA, to his parents, Kevin & Kathy Storms of Alamo, CA. He was a graduate of San Ramon Valley High School in 2010 where he excelled in track & field, and then went on to achieve a degree in Business & Entrepreneurship at Chico State University, graduating in 2015. Garrett began his professional career as a sales representative for ADP, then moved onto PatientPop where he mastered the art of sales.

Apart from enjoying quality time with his family, friends and girlfriend Codie, Garrett's major passion was bodybuilding, recently winning two championships titles in San Francisco & Contra Costa County. When he was not at the gym, you could find Garrett cheering on his favourite pro teams, the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco 49ers. His summer breaks and downtime were filled with fun, laughter & loads of adventures at his favourite vacation spot of Sandpoint Idaho where family & friends gathered each year.

Garrett will forever be remembered for his the larger than life personality that captured the hearts of everyone blessed to have known him. He truly lived his 27 years to the fullest, and enchanted all with his strength of character, charisma and undeniable handsomeness….reminiscent of his predeceased mentor & grandfather "Poppo", Hall of Famer, Wayne Walker.

Garrett is survived by his parents, Kevin & Kathy Storms; his brother, Trevor; his sister, Kendall; his grandmother Arlene Reese; his uncles, Keith Storms, Doug Walker, Steve Walker; his aunt Jen, and cousins Lauren, Marissa, Meredith, Quinton, Justin, Dylan, Matt and Nick.

Garrett's Celebration of Life is planned for Wednesday, July 3 at Community Presbyterian Church (CPC) at 1pm in Danville, CA, with the reception following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Garrett's name to the Discovery Counseling Center of Danville at www.discoveryctr.net or UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland at www.makeagift.ucsf.edu





View the online memorial for Garrett Michael Storms Published in East Bay Times on June 30, 2019