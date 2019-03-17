Garry P. Wellman

April 19, 1944 - February 10, 2019

Resident of Danville

Garry P. Wellman, age 74, passed away suddenly leaving behind his wife, Cheryl, of 23 years, two children, Kevin Wellman and Carolyn Sanchez (Ruben) and three grandchildren.

Also surviving him are his stepchildren, Brent Jimenez (Anne) and Britton Jimenez (Rebecca) and four step- grandchildren.

Garry excelled at a 40 year business career, culminating as VIce-President of Sales with Ortho Lawn and Garden Products. He was liked and admired by those who knew him and worked with him for his easy going manner and quick wit. A former colleague reflected after his passing that it was those very qualities that made him such a success in his career.

He was a proud graduate of UC Berkeley, Class of 1967 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Genetics.

A memorial service will be celebrated on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Park, 3005 Stone Valley Rd., Danville.

Charitable donations are preferred to Cal Athletics Fund, 195 Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, CA 94720. Please make checks payable to UC Regents and include "In memory of Garry Wellman" on the memo line.





