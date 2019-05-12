Gary Allen Wright

June 30, 1940 ~ April 27, 2019

Pleasanton, CA

Gary Allen Wright of Pleasanton passed away on Saturday, April 27th. Gary was born on June 30, 1940 at Merritt Hospital in Oakland. He graduated from Castlemont High School in 1958 and proudly served in the Marine Corp from 1958-1961. Gary is survived by his loving wife, Diane: daughters, Kathy Rathjen, Janet Wright, Lisa Hudson & Ashli Hudson; son, Brian Allen Wright; & granddaughters, Brittany Vargas & Maddy Hudson. Gary was proceeded in death by his parents, Evelyn and Max Allen Wright; & sister, Judy Gooch. Gary's passions were his friends & family. his hobbies were golfing & hunting for agates at the beach. Gary was a well known & respected realtor & office manager in Pleasanton. most recently, he served his community as a crossing guard. he loved "his kids" & he took the job very seriously. Gary served as a mentor to many in AA for over 37 years. He understood that relationships are what matter most. His Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 on Saturday, May 18th at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 310 Main St. in downtown Pleasanton.





