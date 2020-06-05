Gary AmantiteJanuary 11, 1940 - May 15, 2020El Sobrante, CaSadly, Gary Amantite, our hero, passed away suddenly leaving a huge void in all our hearts.On 1/11/1940 Gary was born to Kathleen and Gregory Amantite. He was raised in Pt. Richmond with his two brothers, Richard and Dennis, and his cousin Don. Gary loved all sports, including fishing, duck hunting, family camping trips, and he loved bowling! Gary was Transportation Mgr. at UG in Richmond, and later at LMC Metals. He retired in 1995 to travel and enjoy doing the things he loved.Gary made friends wherever he ventured, due to his competitive and playful manner, and his respect for others. We are amazed by the outpouring received since his passing by so many whose paths he crossed.Gary's family was his main concern. He married Ginger in 1970, and their family became complete with Gary Jr. and Michael and Randy Robbins. He was our savior and taught the boys love and mutual respect. His legacy lives on through his sons and their families.Gary leaves behind his wife, his 3 sons, his brother and cousins, 3 sisters-in-law, 2 daughters-in-law, 9 grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.So, our Dearest Gary, may the road rise up to meet you, and the wind be always at your back, may the sun shine gently upon your face, and until we meet again may God hold you tenderly in the palm of his hand. RIP.There will be a private burial and Memorial at a later date due to COVID.