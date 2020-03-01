|
|
Gary Angelo Leontini
July 14, 1941 - Feb 21, 2020
Resident of Livermore
Gary Angelo Leontini was called to heaven after a difficult fight with lung cancer. We saw how hard you tried to win the battle Pop and we are all grateful for your example of courage and strength that you gracefully showed us all!
Gary grew up in Pittsburg, CA where his parents managed the local roller rink in the 1950's. Gary was a teen National Champion pairs roller skater along with his sisters Claudia and Elaine. He graduated from Norte Del Rio High School in Sacramento. He loved fishing with his father and lovingly passed the tradition on to his boys and grandkids. Gary truly was a family man and his family reached far beyond his bloodline. He leaves three boys and many other "sons" which he always referred to those men dearest to him. He was a hardworking gentleman who valued the close relationships he had with so many family members, friends and associates. He was loved by so many.
Gary worked for 52 years in the food service industry and was a sales expert in the field of canned tomatoes and fruit. He built lifelong friendships with all his "paesano" work colleagues from the west coast to the east coast.
Gary is survived by his loving wife Rosemarie; devoted sons, Tom Leontini (Lori) of Clayton, Jeff Leontini (Stephanie) of Danville, Rick Volpatti (Kelly) of Livermore; niece Nikki Rooker (Brian Baytosh) of San Carlos. Known as "Pappa" to his grandchildren Vincent, Mia, Ryan, Julia, Anthony, Gianna, Cassie, Melissa, Kassondra and Leo along with 7 great-grandchildren, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. Gary was preceded in death by his parents Nunzio and Lola Leontini; sisters Claudia Rooker and Elaine Leontini.
A true Patriarch and friend, Gary's genuine sincerity and interest in everyone that knew him will be deeply missed by all. He will always be remembered for his love and devotion to his family, friends and his unique, funny "Gary" ways. Fish on Pop!
Private burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Antioch. Celebration of Life, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 3pm at Leisure Street Winery, 8953 Tesla Road, Livermore, CA 94550.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2020