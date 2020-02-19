East Bay Times Obituaries
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
Gary Brigham
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
Gary Brigham

Gary Brigham Obituary
Gary Brigham
Mar 29, 1955 - Jan 31, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg
Gary Brigham, 64, passed away on January 31, 2020 peacefully in his sleep at home. He attended and graduated from Mt. Diablo High School. He was employed at Shell Oil Refinery in Martinez for 45 years.
Gary is survived by his wife Sandy Brigham, daughter's Kristina (Raymond), and Michele. Grandchildren: Justice, Jade, Jace, Gionni, and Gabe. His mother Lorraine and sister Carole. Numerous, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father George and brother Steve.
Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel.


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 19, 2020
