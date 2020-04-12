|
|
Gary Edward Thompson
June 27, 1942 - March 20, 2020
Resident of Pleasanton
Gary was born in Oakland on June 27, 1942 to Milton and Lula Mae Thompson. Family was at his bedside when he left us (no doubt in a fast car, boat or on a quad), on March 20, after battling cancer for several years.
He was raised in Castro Valley, graduating in 1960 from Castro Valley High. He then went on to Modesto Junior College receiving his AA. For a short time, he taught auto mechanics at Patterson High School so he could pass on his knowledge learnt from his father and love of auto mechanics.
As a child his father built a small replica of a race car for Gary to ride in which he did at the Oakland auditorium during intermission of an event. Eventually he progressed to building a (AA) fuel altered car and racing it at the Fremont Drag Strip. He later transferred his love of speed and racing from cars to Flat Bottom v-drive boats.
Gary loved tinkering with engines, traveling with his wife in their RV, camping with family at Lake Shasta, water skiing, quad camping with his buddies, refurbishing his 1950 Willys Jeep, car shows, local annual rodeos, country music, fly fishing, and trap shooting. For years he had a bumper sticker that read, "He who dies with the most toys wins," and Gary did. He also had a love of animals, especially dogs, he will be sorely missed by his Border Collie, Jake.
At one time he owned his own business, Pleasanton Excavating. Then as a member of Operating Engineers, local 3, he operated heavy equipment for Gallagher and Burke which merged with DeSilva Gates where he later retired from.
Gary is survived by his wife Joanie, his daughter Lori Soldati (Brian), two step children, Devanie Vanier (Keith Davis) and Greg Vanier, he is also survived by four grand-daughters, Kelly Ayotte (Billy), Ryann, Erinn and Lauren Vanier and one great grand-daughter Casey Ayotte. He was predeceased by his parents and beloved grandson Christopher Trout, who shared his love of auto mechanics and anything that went fast.
The family would like to thank Kaiser Hospice, especially San San, Melissa and Cherie for the excellent care given to Gary.
At Gary's request no services will be held, however a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations to any animal shelter or animal rescue group in Gary's name will be greatly appreciated.
View the online memorial for Gary Edward Thompson
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 12, 2020