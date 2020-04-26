|
Gary Eugene Adams
July 29, 1936 - February 23, 2020
Resident of Antioch
Gary Adams, 83, passed away February 23rd in Antioch. Born in San Francisco, he grew up in Oakland, but also lived in Walnut Creek for almost 40 years, Rio Vista for eleven years, and Antioch for the last five years. Gary, a Marine Corps veteran, was a long-time member of Saint Matthew Lutheran Church in Walnut Creek, but also attended Windborn Church in Rio Vista and St. John Lutheran Church in Antioch. Gary is survived by his children and their spouses Donna Phelps (Rob), Nancy Fritsch (Eric), and David Adams (Sheila), and his grandchildren Kelly, Elyssa, Clara, Ally and Jonah. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Karen, parents Martin and Maxine Adams, and sister Virginia Adams. Gary was a loving father who worked hard as a business owner and salesman to support his family. He owned Central Auto Electric in Oakland, California for twenty-nine years before selling the business and retiring to Trilogy in Rio Vista to enjoy golf and travel with his wife and friends. Due to the COVID-19 threat, the celebration of Gary's life had to be postponed. Contact the family or Saint Matthew Lutheran Church in Walnut Creek for information. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorial contributions in Gary's name to either of Gary's favorite charities: Saint Matthew Lutheran Church in Walnut Creek or St. John Lutheran Church in Antioch.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2020