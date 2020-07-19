1/1
Gary Freeman
1950 - 2020
Gary Freeman
June 5, 1950 - July 11, 2020
Former Resident of Richmond, CA
Gary passed away from Pneumonia and other complications. He was 70. Gary grew up in Richmond, graduated from Kennedy High School in 1968, and lived most of his life in Lake Tahoe. He is survived by his sister Christine Freeman-Sargent, brother-in-law Jon Sargent, step-brother Loren Freeman, nieces Serena Sargent and Jill Smith, and nephews Shaun Sargent and Kevin Neighley. Gary's ashes will be scattered in the Sierra-Nevada mountains at some time in the future.


Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
