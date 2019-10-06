|
Gary Gene Gowans Butler
March 29, 1940 - September 22, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek
Gary G. Gowans Butler, CPA, Age 79, was born in San Mateo and grew up in Eureka. After graduating from Eureka High School, Class of 1958, he moved to San Jose to attend College. He graduated from Santa Clara University, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, in 1965.
After graduation, he joined Touche' Ross (now DeLoitte) and earned his CPA shortly after. He joined the Franklin-McKinley School District as business manager and subsequently occupied a similar position with the Berkeley Unified School District. In 1977 he joined Fremont Bank as Auditor and eventually became CFO at Pacific Valley National in Modesto. He formed Gary G. Butler, CPA, in Los Altos in 1989. Later adding investment advisory services.
Gary had exemplary financial knowledge and was enthusiastic educator to his family, friends and his clients his entire life. He understood the importance of attaining financial independence and was persistent advocate of saving and investment and shared his views with everyone.
Gary Butler paid his way through college working as a checker at Blossom Market. In the days before grocery store checker would offer "paper or plastic" or offer to sell you a shopping bag, checkers would offer a single or double bag. Always outgoing, he developed an easy way with people, making friends and always recognizing his regular customers. Two customers eventually included his future mother-in-law and soon his future wife, who shopped at the store more and more often. Years after he had moved on to a professional career, he would enthusiastically jump to the end of the checkout stand to help the checker and bag his own groceries (always a double bag).
Gary married his favorite customer, Flora (Farwell) in 1964 and they shopped together for 55 years. He is survived by his wife, son Gary G. Butler Jr. (Debbie), daughters Colleen Butler and Lori Butler Alvarado, and seven grandchildren Andrew, John, Patrick, Ricky, Katie, Jackie and Sam. Gary was predeceased by son-in-law Charles (Chuck) G. Butler Jr.
The Butler Family would like to thank Hope Hospice for the support and care they provided to Gary. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to Hope Hospice, 6377 Clark Ave., Suite 100, Dublin, CA 94568. He will be interned at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery with a private ceremony.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019