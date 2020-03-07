|
|
" Captain " Gary J. Moscato Sr.
Aug 16th, 1937 ~ March 1st, 2020
Former Resident of Concord CA.
Captain Gary J. Moscato Sr. passed away at 82 at his residence In Gladstone, Oregon surrounded by his family. He was born in Turlock and lived in Concord CA. After High School he joined the Army and then the Air Force for 4 years. He worked for the State of California for 30 years as a maintenance tech at Diablo Valley College, He had a degree in Merchant Marine Master 100 GT and a passion for fishing and his boat, ' The Carilyn M ' He was survived by his kids, Anthony Moscato and his wife Cathy of Martinez CA, Gary Moscato Jr. and his wife Annelisa of Gladstone OR, Grandkids, Amanda, Corrine and Monica, Great Grandkids, Kaeloni, Madison and Dominic. Captain was loving, generous and very funny. He will be missed dearly!
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 7, 2020