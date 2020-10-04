Gary Lyle BollesAugust 7, 1944 - September 27, 2020Resident of Brentwood, CAGary Bolles, a retired IBEW local 595 electrician, and resident of Brentwood, CA, passed away at John Muir Hospital in Concord after a five-year battle with dementia.He was born August 7, 1944, in Minnesota, to Lyle and Alverna (Bluhm) Bolles. Gary was a 1962 graduate of Arroyo High School in San Lorenzo.He was a talented craftsman, who was always ready to lend a helping hand.He is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Bolles of 56 years, two sons, Mark and Kevin; daughters-in-law, Jaime and Maria; seven grandchildren, Kelsey (Casey), Taylor (Justin), Morgan, Justin, Cameron, Gwyneth, and Emma; and two great grandchildren (Jessica and Dominic).Gary was a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed.In honor of his wish, there will not be a funeral service.