Gary Lyle Bolles
1944 - 2020
Gary Bolles, a retired IBEW local 595 electrician, and resident of Brentwood, CA, passed away at John Muir Hospital in Concord after a five-year battle with dementia.
He was born August 7, 1944, in Minnesota, to Lyle and Alverna (Bluhm) Bolles. Gary was a 1962 graduate of Arroyo High School in San Lorenzo.
He was a talented craftsman, who was always ready to lend a helping hand.
He is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Bolles of 56 years, two sons, Mark and Kevin; daughters-in-law, Jaime and Maria; seven grandchildren, Kelsey (Casey), Taylor (Justin), Morgan, Justin, Cameron, Gwyneth, and Emma; and two great grandchildren (Jessica and Dominic).
Gary was a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed.
In honor of his wish, there will not be a funeral service.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
