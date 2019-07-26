|
|
Gary MacDonald
Sept. 22, 1938 - July 21, 2019
Resident of Alameda
Gary, a lifelong resident of Alameda, passed away on July 21, 2019. He leaves his daughter Tiara, and countless friends to cherish his memory.
Gary was born at Alameda Hospital and graduated from Alameda High School where he met his beloved wife Bonny, who precedes him in death. They were married in 1961 and together they raised their daughter Tiara.
As a family they shared a love for the Oakland Raiders, who Gary held season tickets for since the 1970's, the Oakland A's, who he at one time also held season tickets for, and the Golden State Warriors. Gary was also an avid duck hunter and a member of the California Waterfowl Association. He also loved going to concerts and was a huge fan of oldies music.
Gary had a long career at Del Monte Foods, where he worked for 45 years, most of those years at Plant #48 in Alameda.
At Gary's request, no services will be held at this time.
Published in East Bay Times on July 26, 2019