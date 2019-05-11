Gary Schwab

Feb. 19, 1954 - Apr. 12, 2019

Concord

Gary Michael Schwab was a 1972 graduate of Mt. Diablo High School. He passionately loved baseball, especially women's college fast-pitch, and was an amateur movie and music historian and collector.

He retired from a lengthy career as a merchandise and warehouse manager and was an invaluable live-in caregiver to his mom. He took care of little things around the house and made sure she had yummy homemade meals, desserts and a daily Starbucks.

Sadly, without warning, he passed away in the morning of April 12, 2019. He is preceded in death by his dad, Charles Schwab and brothers, Mark and Phillip Schwab. Gary is survived by his mom, Ginny Schwab; sisters Karen Banta-DeLeon and Annette (Chris) Halvorson; nephews Philip (Rochelle) Banta, Andrew Banta and Nick (Lauren) Gentry; nieces Rebecca (Sehyun) Oh, Kristina (Trevor) Eikenbary and Stephanie (Dan) Patterson and 12 great-nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 1 at 1:00 p.m. at Clayton Valley Church, 5430 Michigan Avenue, Concord, CA.

In honor of Gary, remembrances may be made to , Tony LaRussa's ARF, 2890 Mitchell Drive, Walnut Creek, CA or the SHARE Food Pantry, 3039 Willow Pass Road, Concord, CA. For additional information go to www.traditioncare.com

TraditionCare Mortuary

(925) 827-2911





View the online memorial for Gary Schwab Published in East Bay Times on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary