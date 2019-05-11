East Bay Times Obituaries
TraditionCare Funeral Services
2246 Morello Avenue
Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
(925) 827-2911
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Clayton Valley Church
5430 Michigan Avenue
Concord, CA
Gary Schwab


Gary Schwab Obituary
Gary Schwab
Feb. 19, 1954 - Apr. 12, 2019
Concord
Gary Michael Schwab was a 1972 graduate of Mt. Diablo High School. He passionately loved baseball, especially women's college fast-pitch, and was an amateur movie and music historian and collector.
He retired from a lengthy career as a merchandise and warehouse manager and was an invaluable live-in caregiver to his mom. He took care of little things around the house and made sure she had yummy homemade meals, desserts and a daily Starbucks.
Sadly, without warning, he passed away in the morning of April 12, 2019. He is preceded in death by his dad, Charles Schwab and brothers, Mark and Phillip Schwab. Gary is survived by his mom, Ginny Schwab; sisters Karen Banta-DeLeon and Annette (Chris) Halvorson; nephews Philip (Rochelle) Banta, Andrew Banta and Nick (Lauren) Gentry; nieces Rebecca (Sehyun) Oh, Kristina (Trevor) Eikenbary and Stephanie (Dan) Patterson and 12 great-nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 1 at 1:00 p.m. at Clayton Valley Church, 5430 Michigan Avenue, Concord, CA.
In honor of Gary, remembrances may be made to , Tony LaRussa's ARF, 2890 Mitchell Drive, Walnut Creek, CA or the SHARE Food Pantry, 3039 Willow Pass Road, Concord, CA. For additional information go to www.traditioncare.com
TraditionCare Mortuary
(925) 827-2911


Published in East Bay Times on May 11, 2019
