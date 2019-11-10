|
|
Gary Wiard Palmer
Jan. 9, 1945 – Aug. 25, 2019
Resident of Alameda, CA
Gary passed away from his battle with lung cancer at Merritt hospital with family and friends surrounding him. Gary grew up in Oakland, with the guidance of his mother, Verl, and found joy in multiple hobbies: photography, wood working and model trains. While in high school at Oakland Tech, he was part of the ROTC program and became captain of his squad. Gary met Carole at a function for Gold Chain Assembly International Order of Rainbow for Girls when he was a member of DeMolay International. They were married in 1970 and spent two years in Germany while Gary was in the Army. They became residents of Alameda in 1972 where they raised their three children. Gary became part of the faculty at San Francisco State University as an Audio and Video Media Specialist after going to the school for his undergrad and master degrees. In addition to over 19 years of service within PTA, Gary worked on a number of Otis School Carnivals and Alameda High Grad Nites. Gary's passion to support his family was always top priority, whether it was assisting with perfecting the science fair project, teaching how something works or designing the ideal field trip. In 2009, after 46 years of marriage, Gary lost Carole to her own fight with cancer. Though life had forever changed, Gary continued living by being compassionate, kind and always had a smile on his face. His love of all things Disney will forever live on within his family. No one will ever match his pin trading skills or his need for a Dole Whip! Gary found much happiness in the last years of his life while traveling the world with his girlfriend, watching musicals and of course, spending time with family. Gary is survived by his three children Christopher, Kelley and Jennifer, their spouses, Erin and Allen, his grandchildren, Kiera and Mason, his mother-in-law, Alice Dearman and his girlfriend Laura McNair. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Ryman Arts at ryamanarts.org. Per the wishes of Gary, a celebration of his life for family and friends will be held at a future date in November. Please reach out to Jen at [email protected] for details.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019