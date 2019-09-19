|
|
Gaye Ellen Evans
10/08/1935 - 09/13/2019
Resident of Concord
Gaye Ellen Evans passed away on Friday September 13, 2019 at John Muir Medical Center, Walnut Creek. A longtime resident of Concord, she was born in San Francisco and graduated from Fremont High School in Oakland (1953), where she met her future husband, Robert Troy Evans, to whom she was married for nearly 60 years. Gaye enjoyed eating out with her "lunch bunch" and "Red Hatters," watching her grandchildren participate in various sports and activities, and spending time with her family. A committed Christian, she was very loving, caring, positive, encouraging, gentle, generous, kind, sacrificially giving, a "prayer warrior," believed the very best about everyone, and consistent in her example of Christ-like character. She was preceded in death by her husband, and is survived by their son, Rev. Dr. Robert William Evans, daughter-in-law Kamrin Evans, and grandchildren William, Wade, and Lauren Evans; and their daughter Linda Ellen Candau, son-in-law Brad Candau, and grandchildren Matthew (wife, Emily, and son, Caleb), Michael (wife, Cassi, and son, Jake, and daughter, Ariana), and Nicholas, to whom she was affectionately known as "mom-mops" and "Nana." A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday September 21, 2019 in the chapel at Community Presbyterian Church, Danville (222 W. El Pintado, Danville, CA 94526) at 10:00 AM sharp, with light refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial donations may be made to: Veritas Ministries International (PO Box 2327, Castro Valley, CA 94546), Bible Study Fellowship (19001 Huebner Rd., San Antonio, TX 78258), or Christ Church (PO Box 1077, Pleasanton, CA 94566). Offer condolences at www.oakparkhillschapel.com
Published in East Bay Times from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019