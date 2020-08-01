Gaye Womack
August 20, 1938 - July 28, 2020
Roseville, CA
Gaye D. Womack, age 81, passed away peacefully July 28, 2020. She was born August 20, 1938 in Oakland, CA to Roger and Dorothy Salet. She was married to Rex A. Womack who preceded her in death in 1995.
Gaye was born & raised in Oakland and then eventually settled in the East Bay. She worked as an administrative secretary for Metropolitan Life where she met her future husband Rex. She then worked as a real estate and construction loan officer for Bank of America for over 25 years in Concord before being transferred to the office in Clovis, CA. She retired in 1995.
After Rex's death, she moved back to the Bay Area and lived in Clayton. She worked as a volunteer for John Muir Medical Center for over 10 years as the gift shop Manager in Concord.
She then settled in Rocklin for the last years of her life. She served as a Volunteer Cadet for the Rocklin Police Department for 5 years. While in Rocklin, she discovered her love for card making. She made the most unique and beautiful cards that people to this day "save because they are so beautiful".
She treasured her children and her friends. She especially loved her role as Grandma. She was classy and feisty all at the same time. And she loved a good joke!
Gaye is survived by her two sons, Rob and Steve and her daughter, Linda. She was the devoted Grandmother to Eric, Daniel, Joshua, Christopher, Andrew, Katie, Cameron and Nicholas plus 4 great Grandchildren; Wyatt, Parker, Addyson and Brayden. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Because of the COVID restrictions, there will be a private funeral and interment at the Oakmont Memorial Park & Mortuary 2099 Reliez Valley Road Lafayette, CA 94549 on August 14, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Children's Hospital of Oakland or the American Cancer Society
.
Oakmont Memorial Park & Mortuary 2099 Reliez Valley Road Lafayette, CA 94549 View the online memorial for Gaye Womack