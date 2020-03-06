|
|
Gayleen Rose Lucas
Dec. 26, 1932 - Mar. 1, 2020
Resident of Hayward
Gayleen Rose Scholtes was born in Valentine, Nebraska, on December 26, 1932. She graduated from St. Mary's Academy in O'Neill with the class of 1950. She taught rural schools for five years.
Gayleen married Stanley Lucas at St. Mary's Church, Nenzel, Nebraska, June 6, 1955. They lived in Valentine, Nebraska; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Hayward, California. They raised three children: Kathy, Blaine and Janet.
They were members of St. Bede's Parish, where Gayleen was active in the Women's Club, and led the CYO Girls' Club for many years. The whole family was involved in the family business, Foothill Locksmiths, until Stan's retirement. Stan and Gayleen's grandchildren were the lights of their lives, but all the neighborhood children learned to follow the scent of baking cookies to their house, where the door was always open.
Gayleen Lucas passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020, at the age of 87. Rosary will be held at 7pm- Holy Sepulchre Mortuary in Hayward. Funeral services are scheduled at St. Bede's Church, Hayward, on Tuesday, March 10, at 11am.
Gayleen is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years; Stanley Lucas, her dear children; Kathy (Jeff) Kernan, Blaine (Dolores) Lucas, Janet (Steve) Webster; her beloved grandchildren; Jessica, Julia, Dustin (Denise), Katelyn, Laura, Kayla, Mark (Jennifer), and three great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law; Kathleen Scholtes, Shirley (Dick) Shamus, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital in her honor.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 6, 2020