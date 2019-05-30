|
|
Genai M. Shaw
Nov 11, 1971 - May 18, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Genai Shaw passed away unexpectedly May 18, 2019 at the age of 47. She was the daughter of Glenn Shaw and Rose Shaw. Born in Hayward, CA she graduated from Irvington High School. She enjoyed family vacations at Clear Lake, loved the water, cooking and baking. Genai held a special place in everyone's heart.
Genai is survived by the love of her life Rick Blevins, her dog Zackary, brothers T.J. (Karen) Moreno and Anthony (Heather) Moreno. Also survived by uncles Raymond Ybarra, Jhon Yslas, Gerome Ybarra and Jerry (Karen) Ybarra: nieces Hannah, Heidi, Katie and Stephanie and many cousins whom she loved. Her loving spirit will be missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of life will be June 2nd from 12:30–5:00 PM at the Club House 711 Old Canyon Rd, Niles.
Published in East Bay Times on May 30, 2019