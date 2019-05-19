Gene Elizabeth Horton

January 17, 1921 - February 2, 2019

San Leandro

Gene Elizabeth Horton passed away peacefully on February 2, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She is survived by her sons Robert L. Horton (Valerie), Discovery Bay, CA; James R. Horton, Becida, MN; and daughter Alexis Hummel (Mark), Castro Valley, CA; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Her husband Robert J. Horton and son Van Michael Horton previously passed away.

Gene grew up in Remer, Minnesota. She was the oldest of five children of William and Lavina Rogers. It was in Remer that she met and would marry her husband Robert James Horton. The two eventually settling in Livermore, CA where Gene was an elementary school teacher. After retiring, Robert and Gene moved to Somerset, CA where they enjoyed many years of country living. Gene enjoyed hiking in the Sierra foothills, traveling, camping and sitting around a warm bonfire with family and friends. Gene will always be remembered for her love and zest for life. The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice and the staff at Pacifica Senior Living San Leandro for the kind and loving care they provided her. A memorial for Gene will take place in Remer, MN.







View the online memorial for Gene Elizabeth Horton Published in East Bay Times on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary