Gene L. LehfeldtJuly 20, 1935 - May 13, 2020Resident of Walnut CreekGene L. Lehfeldt passed away on May 13, 2020, at the Carlton Senior Living Facility in Pleasant Hill, CA. He touched many lives with his positive outlook, earning respect from those around him.Gene was born in Sacramento, CA and grew up in Contra Costa County for most of his life. He graduated from Richmond High School and he was a lifelong member of Steamfitters Local 342. An avid car enthusiast, he was a member of the Sierra Angels Car Club. Gene loved all sports, especially basketball and the Warriors. We will all cherish our memories of time spent with him at his lake house.Gene is survived by his children, Tim (Stacie) Lehfeldt of Oakley, CA; Lynda (John) Bloom of Concord, CA; Todd (Kindred) Lehfeldt of Batesville, IN; Tom (Amy) Lehfeldt of Oakdale, CA; and Jon Fekete of Thailand; 10 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren; nephews, Paul, Mark, and Mike, and niece Myra. Gene was preceded by wife Karen and brothers Linus and Rick. Gene's loving spirit will be missed by all.A private family memorial will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to UC Davis Gift Administration, Attn: Body Donation Program, 1460 Drew Avenue, Suite 100, Davis, CA 95618. Please send any correspondence, video, and pictures to rememberinggenel@gmail.com for a tribute video.